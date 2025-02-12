Elton John praises young female pop stars

Sir Elton John says pop music is in good hands with today's generation of female musicians.

The 77-year-old British singer says 2024 was an "incredible" year for female pop stars. He named Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo, RAYE, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX as some of the stand-out talents of the year.

He made the comments during a recent visit to BBC Radio 2 to promote his new album with Brandi Carlile.

"I can't remember a year where the pop songs were so good for a long time. Really great songs," he told host Scott Mills.

Carlile agreed: "High-quality pop."

John believes pop music is in a good place right now.

"You can tell because the top 20 never moves because it's the same songs, but the songs, they last. You don't get fed up. I didn't get fed up with 'Espresso' and I didn't get fed up with 'Apple' by Charli XCX. I still play those records and they came out quite a while ago," he said.

Carpenter released 'Espresso' in April 2024, and it became one of the biggest songs of the year. It remains in the top 10 on the ECR Top 40 with Styles (Brought to you by CTM).

Eilish, Roan, and Abrams are also featured in the current chart.

Carlile says it has been amazing to see the younger generation of pop stars look up to the ones that came before them.

"They've happened simultaneously to a resurgence in awareness and respect for Kate Bush and Joni Mitchell. Everybody's thinking and reading a lot about them as they've reentered the zeitgeist. So, I'm seeing a lot of reference to those artists in some of these popstars [and] in some of the great music they're making too," she said.