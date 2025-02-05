Sabrina Carpenter releases deluxe album ft. Dolly Parton

Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating her Grammy wins by releasing a deluxe version of her 'Short n' Sweet' album.

The 25-year-old singer was a big winner at the 2025 Grammys, walking home with two gold-plated gramophone trophies.

She won 'Best Pop Vocal Album', beating Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft', Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine', Chappell Roan's 'Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' and Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

Her single, 'Espresso' came out tops in the 'Best Pop Solo Performance' category.

"As a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’) Short n’ Sweet Deluxe is now available for pre-order," Carpenter announced on Instagram.

She included the deluxe album's tracklist in her post, which showed a very special guest artist.



"And yes, that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton... 💋💋💋she wouldn’t want me to swear, but holy s***!!!!!"