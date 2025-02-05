Sabrina Carpenter releases deluxe album ft. Dolly Parton
Updated | By Music Reporter
The Grammy-winning popstar's smash hit, 'Please Please Please', is getting the Dolly Parton treatment.
Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating her Grammy wins by releasing a deluxe version of her 'Short n' Sweet' album.
The 25-year-old singer was a big winner at the 2025 Grammys, walking home with two gold-plated gramophone trophies.
She won 'Best Pop Vocal Album', beating Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard and Soft', Ariana Grande's 'Eternal Sunshine', Chappell Roan's 'Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess' and Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department'.
Her single, 'Espresso' came out tops in the 'Best Pop Solo Performance' category.
"As a thank you for giving this album 2 Grammy’s :’) Short n’ Sweet Deluxe is now available for pre-order," Carpenter announced on Instagram.
She included the deluxe album's tracklist in her post, which showed a very special guest artist.
"And yes, that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton... 💋💋💋she wouldn’t want me to swear, but holy s***!!!!!"
Carpenter is still on a high after the Grammys. "Cannot believe life," she said about her big win.
The singer walked the red carpet in a silk backless JW Anderson dress, accessorised by a 50-carat brilliant-cut diamond Chopard pendant necklace. The baby blue halterneck gown was declared one of the night's best looks.
For her performance, she wore two sparkly Dolce & Gabbana numbers. Carpenter's third look of the night was a gold Versace dress.
"An absolute beauty! Congratulations on an amazing night for you @sabrinacarpenter. Love you very much," Donatella Versace gushed about her "divine" look.
Check out Carpenter's Grammy looks below.
