Taylor Swift is Billboard’s top artist of the 21st century

The multi-award-winning artist has just been named No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Artists of the 21st Century list.

Billboard made the announcement on Wednesday.

'Taylor Swift reigns as the No. 1 artist on Billboard’s recap of the first 25 years of the 21st century, leading Billboard’s Top Artists of the 21st Century chart, based on performance on the Billboard 200 albums chart and the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart from the start of 2000 through the end of 2024.

'Among other achievements, on the Hot 100 dated Nov. 5, 2022, Swift became the first artist to claim each of the chart’s top 10 positions, thanks to songs from her album Midnights. She repeated the feat – and stretched her dominance to the top 14 spots – on the May 4, 2024, survey, via tracks from her LP The Tortured Poets Department,' states Billboard.

Below is a list of the ten Billboard’s Top Artists of the 21st Century Chart:

Taylor Swift

Drake

Rihanna

Post Malone

Eminem

The Weeknd

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

Bruno Mars

Usher

Billboard also released the top album of the 21st century.