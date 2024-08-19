 Giant African Rock Python pays unexpected visit to guests at KZN Lodge
Updated | By East Coast Radio

Who invited the snake?

A Giant Rock Python slithering on a deck at KZN lodge
A Giant Rock Python slithering on a deck at KZN lodge/TikTok Screenshot/@nombeva

Guests staying at Phinda's Zuka Lodge in northern KwaZulu Natal were surprised to see an uninvited holidaymaker on the lodge's outside deck last week. 

Described as being "set amongst the densely wooded Zuka Hills of Phinda Private Game Reserve, studded with aloes and overlooking a small private pan, lies Phinda Zuka Lodge...", the lodge is home to the Big Five, 436 bird species, and is said to be home to a diversified wildlife. (AndBeyond.com)

A TikToker named @Nombeva captured the moment guests and staff witnessed a Giant African Rock Python slither underneath an outdoor table. 

The video, which has received more than 1.4-million views, shows the Giant African Rock Python just outside an opened sliding door. The snake slithers towards the corner of the building and after trying to find its way through a closed door, moves into a tree. 

The Fascinating Africa website states: "The African rock python is the most giant snake in Africa. It can reach 6 m in length and weigh 50 kg, but the average is 2.5 to 5 m. The African rock python is non-venomous, although it has sharp recurved teeth, which it uses to get a good grip on its prey. Long-lived, it can reach 30 years old."

Warren Dick, a Durban-based reptile expert, told IOL that guests were lucky to have seen this Python up close as it is challenging to spot them on ground level. 

Take a look at the video below, which is courtesy of TikTok

@nombeva

♬ original sound - Menzi
Image Courtesy of TikTok

