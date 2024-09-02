 Did anyone else notice this after the Springbok game?
Did anyone else notice this after the Springbok game?

Updated | By East Coast Radio

The sound guy catches Rassie Erasmus' attention with an impressive dive away from the camera...

Rassie Erasmus looks on as sound guy dives away from camera
Rassie Erasmus looks on as sound guy dives away from camera/TikTok Screenshot/@supersportofficial

This reminded SuperSport and South Africans of when Namibian Sports Reporter Jessica didn't know they were live on air...(Courtesy of X)

"Jessica, we are live" became famous in the news world. And now, as we celebrate a victorious win against New Zealand, we see a moment captured during live television that got everyone feeling the lightheartedness behind a sound guy taking his job seriously. 

During the post-game interviews, we see a switch from SuperSport to Gcobani Bobo and the sound guy approaching him to fix his microphone. But he quickly realises they are live and leaps out of shot, shocking Bobo, Rassie Erasmus, and other onlookers. 

Watch as the sound guy leaps away from former Springbok Gcobani Bobo - courtesy of X

South Africans are hailing the sound guy as an acrobatic legend, saying he deserves a raise...

Some even say that Springbok Coach Rassie Erasmus' reaction to seeing him leap got him thinking of him as a potential new scout for the Springboks. 

It was a funny on-air moment that SuperSport embraced by posting it to their social media channels, but it was also a critical teaching moment for the broadcasting industry. We think this sound guy did everything he could to minimise his debut on live television, and the best part was that he made South Africans laugh. 

Image Courtesy of TikTok

