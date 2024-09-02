Did anyone else notice this after the Springbok game?
Updated | By East Coast Radio
The sound guy catches Rassie Erasmus' attention with an impressive dive away from the camera...
The sound guy catches Rassie Erasmus' attention with an impressive dive away from the camera...
The year 2040 Namibian History test— Vagare (@CharityLinah) June 9, 2021
Who was wrong on the ‘Jessica we are live’ day? (25marks) #jessicawearelive pic.twitter.com/89XUQh71om
This reminded SuperSport and South Africans of when Namibian Sports Reporter Jessica didn't know they were live on air...(Courtesy of X)
"Jessica, we are live" became famous in the news world. And now, as we celebrate a victorious win against New Zealand, we see a moment captured during live television that got everyone feeling the lightheartedness behind a sound guy taking his job seriously.
During the post-game interviews, we see a switch from SuperSport to Gcobani Bobo and the sound guy approaching him to fix his microphone. But he quickly realises they are live and leaps out of shot, shocking Bobo, Rassie Erasmus, and other onlookers.
Watch as the sound guy leaps away from former Springbok Gcobani Bobo - courtesy of X.
“Jessica we are live” 💀😭😂 pic.twitter.com/FSob02P4Ax— SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) August 31, 2024
South Africans are hailing the sound guy as an acrobatic legend, saying he deserves a raise...
Some even say that Springbok Coach Rassie Erasmus' reaction to seeing him leap got him thinking of him as a potential new scout for the Springboks.
It was a funny on-air moment that SuperSport embraced by posting it to their social media channels, but it was also a critical teaching moment for the broadcasting industry. We think this sound guy did everything he could to minimise his debut on live television, and the best part was that he made South Africans laugh.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
Check out more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Durbanites pleased with the Virginia Airshow
Plus, the Durban weather came through with sunny skies...Carol Ofori 37 minutes ago
-
Did anyone else notice this after the Springbok game?
The sound guy catches Rassie Erasmus' attention with an impressive dive ...Carol Ofori an hour ago