Did anyone else notice this after the Springbok game?

The year 2040 Namibian History test Who was wrong on the ‘Jessica we are live’ day? (25marks) #jessicawearelive pic.twitter.com/89XUQh71om

This reminded SuperSport and South Africans of when Namibian Sports Reporter Jessica didn't know they were live on air...(Courtesy of X)

"Jessica, we are live" became famous in the news world. And now, as we celebrate a victorious win against New Zealand, we see a moment captured during live television that got everyone feeling the lightheartedness behind a sound guy taking his job seriously.

During the post-game interviews, we see a switch from SuperSport to Gcobani Bobo and the sound guy approaching him to fix his microphone. But he quickly realises they are live and leaps out of shot, shocking Bobo, Rassie Erasmus, and other onlookers.