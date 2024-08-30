Woman's weird addiction to eating toilet paper

"I eat toilet paper from the second I get up in the morning..."

"I eat toilet paper from the second I get up in the morning..."

People find many things appetising in this world, but not everyone has the same taste in things. Some cultures consider everything from Mopane worms to a sheep's head as delicacies, while others might raise their eyebrows, thinking they are being played for a fool. These dishes are what we call unique to different regions of the world; just as in South Africa, eating offals like sheep's head, tongue, and brain is acceptable (for many), so too is eating snakehead soup, caterpillar fungus, duck intestines, and stir-fried camel's foot in China.

We even came across some people in China who enjoy stir-fried pebbles; yes, it might sound unusual, but it is normal for many people. We can agree that there are some unusual fetishes around the world, but this story was a bit different. A woman from Chicago, USA, has a condition called Xylophagia and eats toilet paper. The National Library of Medicine says, "Xylophagia is a condition involving the consumption of paper and form of eating disorder known as pica. People who suffer from this eating disorder usually consume substances like paper, pencils, tree barks or other items made of wood."

Basically, I eat toilet paper, all day, every day. It's so good, Like, it really like it hits the spot. And guess what? Toilet paper has zero calories and it won't even give you a hangover. - Kinah

"The 34-year-old has been munching loo roll pretty well every single day for 23 years. She believes that her compulsion comes from a childhood trauma that she suffered in sixth grade when she moved out of her house and in with her grandmother and aunt, but she can’t shake the habit these days." (LadBible) Watch the video below - courtesy of YouTube.

Image Courtesy of Pexels