Woman shows us how she applies her lips daily

Most people wear makeup to enhance their look, and some do it because they feel more comfortable with it on than without it. A bare face is rare these days, which has added to the question of authenticity. This is especially true regarding catfishing. Some people have used makeup to hide their appearance, which can be quite deceiving. One woman who has caused a stir on social media is a professional makeup artist who often posts content that mystifies users. This time, she has confused people by adding her prosthetic or silicone 'lips' onto her natural lips.

People were shocked because she had naturally full lips, so what was the need to add silicone lips? More than that, though, it brought up what is real and what is not. The way she masked the silicone lips to look 'real' was flawless. Of course, it looked like she had some 'work' done, but it didn't look like she applied it; instead, it was cosmetic in nature. Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.

We live in a world where accepting yourself as you are is not always possible. Accepting yourself for who and what you are is the first step to self-love. Paige Cole, the makeup artist who showcases her talent by adding on silicone lips or a third ear, may not be doing it to change her look but more to show people what she is able to do in the world of cinematography. Watch the below video of her sporting a new look for Christmas as the Grinch - courtesy of Instagram.

