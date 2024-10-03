Woman shares her unusual reaction to boyfriend's proposal

This is not the most ideal reaction, but you will be happy to know that she did say yes eventually...

Sometimes, shock hits people differently... We think this was the case for Estela Esmeralda, a woman on vacation with her boyfriend in Italy. Estela shared a video on TikTok of her boyfriend getting down on one knee and asking her to marry him. She shared it for fun because it did not fit the conventional videos of how brides-to-be react. Of course, what was even funnier was that she admitted that this was not how she envisaged reacting to him popping the question. Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Things ended well when she returned to him and said, 'Yes', but people were trolling her in the comments section. People were confused by her unusual reaction to his gesture, and, of course, as we know, confused people don't always translate into kind people. Somehow, this confusion brings out their mean nature online. Check out the video where she says 'yes' below on TikTok.

It ended up being really beautiful, I know many of you thought I was disrespectful towards him but everyone that knows me knows that I tend to have extreme reactions and this was just one of those moments but he knows me inside and out and just laughed at it. I'm so in love with this man and i'm so happy!

A social media user asked for a story time, so Estela shared some insight into her reaction. She said that moments before he proposed they had been talking about the topic on their tour bus. She jokingly asked him on the bus when he would propose, and he kept laughing it off. So, when he did go down on one knee, she reacted by thinking he was joking at first. She also shared in the above video that she is known for her 'extreme reactions'. Her intention wasn't to be disrespectful to him. It was nice of her to set the record straight, but as usual, naysayers on social media turned a happy, lighthearted moment into a sour one with their negative comments.

