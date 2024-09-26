Online shopper finds live worms in package - 'I could throw up'

An online shopper has been left sick to her stomach after making a horrifying discovery when her order arrived.

Emma Coad was excited when her Shein order landed at her doorstep, but when she opened the package, she got a horrifying surprise. Her order came with something extra - three live worms!

Emma took to TikTok to share a video of her shocking find. "I could throw up right now," she wrote.

The video, which has been viewed over 280,000 times, shows Shein bags and clothing strewn across a carpet before the camera pans to a plate with three worms.

"@SHEIN, all I wanted was the Missguided clothing and a jean skirt, but instead, I got worms falling out of my package…" Emma said.

Her followers were shocked and appalled, with some vowing never to shop online again. "I always wash my SHEIN stuff as soon as I open it."

ALSO READ: Yay or nay - Should you wash new underwear before wearing it?

Some TikTokers say they have also found bugs in packages from other brands, while another shopper claims items she bought from a popular clothing brand arrived "wet and mouldy".

One person notes several other online stores have had similar problems. "I’m wondering if it’s the shipping centers or something."

According to the Daily Mail, Shein has given Emma a full refund.

"When we received the customer's inquiry, we launched an immediate investigation. This indicated that when the package completed our quality control process and left our facility, it contained only the SHEIN items ordered," a spokesperson told the publication.