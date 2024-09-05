Mzansi is all for this couple after SPUR proposal

Public proposals are always risky, but they can turn into Mzansi love stories when they turn out well.

It's like the saying goes, 'No risk, no reward.' It must be said that when a person asks their better half to take that leap of faith into marriage, it is a momentous occasion. The moment can be spontaneous, simple, extravagant, or honest.

Videos shared on social media show various displays of love, and the people who are (sometimes) the best character judges are those watching. You can always trust Mzansi not to hold back with their opinions. If your engagement ended in a 'Yes', then we can expect love, but the ones that end in a 'No' can be quite harsh.