Mzansi is all for this couple after SPUR proposal
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
We love it when a plan comes together...
Public proposals are always risky, but they can turn into Mzansi love stories when they turn out well.
It's like the saying goes, 'No risk, no reward.' It must be said that when a person asks their better half to take that leap of faith into marriage, it is a momentous occasion. The moment can be spontaneous, simple, extravagant, or honest.
Videos shared on social media show various displays of love, and the people who are (sometimes) the best character judges are those watching. You can always trust Mzansi not to hold back with their opinions. If your engagement ended in a 'Yes', then we can expect love, but the ones that end in a 'No' can be quite harsh.
The video on TikTok of a couple getting engaged at a SPUR restaurant has received much love. This could be because she said 'Yes', but it could also be because of the simplicity of the proposal.
It showed the genuine love between the couple. We are uncertain as to their circumstance, but there's something special and honest in a couple who are secure in the relationship and aren't worried by all the bells and whistles of a big proposal.
Mzansi agreed that this proposal passed the vibe check.
- "OMG and the plate🥺❤️congratulations to the happy couple."
- "So happy for you 💓"
- "Awh congratulations 😭❤️even have “The Matrimony” playing in the background!!"
- "Well done sir, it takes alot of courage to propose like that."
- "Am I crying again with strangers...... Congratulations to you both."
- "Congratulations! Very exciting time ahead! Enjoy it and wish you guys all the best!"
- "Not me smiling like I was there 😭congratulations."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
