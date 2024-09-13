VIDEO: "Will you merry me?"
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
A cute proposal is the one that has kinks in it... this time it was a 'typo' that caught the bride-to-be's attention.
We are all for a cute proposal. Sometimes, it's not about the frills and thrills that some make it out to be, it's about the simple and honest approach to asking the one you love to marry you.
In this case, it was an all-round 'merry' occasion.
A couple celebrated with friends as it was the woman's birthday. Cayla was busy enjoying her cocktail when a waitress was seen bringing over a plate to her. The plate had a piece of cake and some writing on it.
We see Cayla squinting as she reads the message on the plate and says, "Will you merry me?"
Her beloved is seen getting ready and going down on one knee; at first, she doesn't notice him, but when she turns to see him down on one knee, she says, "Oh no!" and shyly turns away.
When he opens the ring box, he doesn't see the ring, so he shouts out to the waiter, asking where the ring is, only to discover that the ring is on the slice of cake.
It is these silly moments that make the milestones even more special.
Watch the video below - but don't fret, it's a happy ending (video courtesy of TikTok).
@sliiso_za She said yes 🥹🥹we getting married @Sliiso&Cayla👩🏾🤝👨🏿 Disclaimer: They wrote “Merry” instead of “Marry”🤣🤣🤣🥹🥰 #engagement #marriage #xhosamakoti #trending #soulmate ♬ original sound - Weh Sliiso
Image Courtesy of TikTok
