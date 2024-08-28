Watch out when buying tyres off the street
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu
If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Don't play around with the safety of your car; rather stick to buying tyres from a legitimate tyre dealer.
If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Don't play around with the safety of your car; rather stick to buying tyres from a legitimate tyre dealer.
Buying a car might be one of the significant milestones in a person's life, but it is also an expensive item to own. In addition to maintenance, insurance, and wear-and-tear, there are regular checks on your tyres, which, as you might know, do not come cheap.
And you know how the saying goes, 'You get what you pay for'. Sometimes, you might think you struck gold on a deal, but you only see the aftermath when you're in a bind.
Compromising on quality and safety is never a good thing when buying tyres. So, why would anyone buy them off the side of the road?
"The second-hand tyre industry in South Africa presents enormous challenges, with an estimated 63% of second-hand tyres sold in the country being illegal and unfit for road use." (Crown)
As scary as it sounds, people support this illegal business because they cannot afford to buy tyres from dealerships. But what about the aftermath? Is the price of running an unsafe vehicle worth your life or the lives of others? That is what it comes down to...
We found a video of a man making tread markings on a tyre that we assume he will sell. The conversation is unclear, but the man talking insinuates that the tyres he is marking will end up in Mozambique.
Watch the video below - courtesy of Instagram.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Watch out when buying tyres off the street
If it sounds too good to be true, it usually is. Don't play around with ...Stacey & J Sbu a minute ago
-
Man shares a meal hack that saves you money
South Africans know how to be savvy...Danny Guselli 5 hours ago