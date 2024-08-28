Watch out when buying tyres off the street

Buying a car might be one of the significant milestones in a person's life, but it is also an expensive item to own. In addition to maintenance, insurance, and wear-and-tear, there are regular checks on your tyres, which, as you might know, do not come cheap.

And you know how the saying goes, 'You get what you pay for'. Sometimes, you might think you struck gold on a deal, but you only see the aftermath when you're in a bind.

Compromising on quality and safety is never a good thing when buying tyres. So, why would anyone buy them off the side of the road?