Meet South Africa's very own Iron Man, Keanu Rust, from KZN!

Take a listen to everything you need to know about this local legend:

Meet South Africa's very own Iron Man. Keanu Rust of Queensburgh, KZN has turned his dream into a reality after he made an Iron Man outfit from scratch. This physical trainer by day and ingenious engineer/ "superhero" by night is making magic on the East Coast. He sits down with Stacey and J Sbu to answer our burning questions and mesmerise Marvel fans.

At just 22 years old, Keanu has founded Rust Industries, where he’s channeled his passion and skills into developing this impressive suit. His goal? To explore potential military applications on a global scale in the future. For now, Keanu’s creation lives in his home bringing joy to those who see it.

In an exclusive interview with Stacey and J Sbu, Keanu shared insights into his journey, the inspiration behind his suit, and the intricate process that took him two years to complete. The suit, a labour of love, cost between R20 000 and R40 000, and while Keanu doesn’t typically make public appearances in it, there may be a chance for a special appearance—if the price is right.



Take a look at this one-of-a-kind suit created right here, in KwaZulu-Natal: