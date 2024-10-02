Shopper gets revenge on high-end store in China

This is why you should always be kind to your customers...

Shopping is meant to be lighthearted and relaxing; some even say it is therapeutic (we can attest to that). However, this was not the case for one woman who visited a Louis Vuitton store in Chongqing, in southwest China. The woman had first visited the store in June 2024 and was dismally disappointed when the shop assistants didn't pay her any respect as a potential customer. She shared her experience on the Chinese social media platform Xiaohongshu, where she spoke of how dismissive they were of her, how they directed her to the previous season's collection, and how they ignored her when she requested a drink.

She reenacted her version of the above scene from 'Pretty Woman', except she didn't buy anything from the store, and the money is said to be hers, not Edward Lewis's. "Unimpressed with the service, she left and called Louis Vuitton’s headquarters to complain but said she received no response." (Metro) She returned to the store two months later, still angry at the way she was treated. This time, she brought her personal assistant, a friend, and a large bag of cash.

The woman and her group tried on some stuff and informed the shop assistants that they would be buying. She then handed over £73,000 (R1.6-million) in bank notes to the staff who spent two hours counting the money. Her revenge was close; once the staff had completed counting the money, she dropped the ball by telling them she was not interested in buying anything and left the store. "‘I just took away my money and left," she wrote. Cunning! What a wicked way of exacting your revenge, but beneath it all there's a lesson: Don't think you are better than anyone else...

