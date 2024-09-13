SA teacher cooks pap for his Chinese friends
Updated | By East Coast Radio
South Africans have a way of taking our culture wherever we go...
South Africans have a way of taking our culture wherever we go...
As South Africans, we always spread our diverse culture wherever we go. Many South Africans living abroad have celebrated their culture in varied ways.
Whether that is in the form of food, fashion or cultural practice, the stories always bring a sense of wholesomeness. Knowing that a part of us as a nation is being represented in another country brings with it a sense of pride.
Teacher Jamani, who is teaching in China, shared a video of how he made pap and vleis for some of his Chinese friends.
It was exciting to see his friends give the dish a chance. In all its variations, pap is a favourite in SA and a staple in many South African homes.
The two young men were indifferent in their approach to the home-cooked meal; one was confused, while the other was a tad more respectful and engaged in his experience.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@teacherjamani South Africa to the world 🇿🇦🤣#pap #fyp #chinese @Felix please humble ♬ original sound -
Read more: The Best-Eating Fish in SA
South Africans laughed as they watched because both Chinese men finished their food and also felt the aftermath of eating this hearty meal—sleepiness.
It was a great way to see how South Africans abroad co-exist with foreigners in foreign lands. It was also humbling to see that no matter where South Africans go, food always gives them the feeling of being home.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
SA teacher cooks pap for his Chinese friends
South Africans have a way of taking our culture wherever we go...Danny Guselli 3 hours ago
-
Three easy air fryer snacks you can make this weekend
Everyone wants a comforting snack that doesn't require hours to prepare,...Carol Ofori 3 hours ago