SA teacher cooks pap for his Chinese friends

As South Africans, we always spread our diverse culture wherever we go. Many South Africans living abroad have celebrated their culture in varied ways.

Whether that is in the form of food, fashion or cultural practice, the stories always bring a sense of wholesomeness. Knowing that a part of us as a nation is being represented in another country brings with it a sense of pride.

Teacher Jamani, who is teaching in China, shared a video of how he made pap and vleis for some of his Chinese friends.