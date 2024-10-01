Here is a way to beat the call line for Every Caller Wins

Here’s how to get ahead on the call line for Every Caller Wins
Updated | By East Coast Radio
On 9 October 2024, East Coast Radio will be giving you a chance to win a share of a R430 000 shopping spree in Takealot vouchers!
On Monday, 9 October we have our birthday celebration taking place which obviously means...
We share amazing prizes with YOU!
Read more: Every Caller Wins is Back for Our 28th Birthday
Are you ready to find out how to win BIG with us?
Join Darren, Sky, Carmen, Carol Ofori, Danny Guselli and Stacey & J Sbu on 9 October 2024 as they will give you up to 28 chances to win!
Be sure to tune in for all the details and keep your eyes on this page and our social media channels.
To help you out, here are some tips you can use to further your chances of winning:
- Don't spam the WhatsApp Line.
- Call in short bursts during the day rather than all the time.
- Don't call while they are speaking on-air - it's more likely that your call will be answered during a song.
- Expect that the phone will be answered. Often times people put their phones on loudspeaker and when the producer answers, there is silence.
Additional Terms & Conditions:
- Only callers who make it on air are winners – If your call is answered by a producer, that does not make you a winner. Winners are only callers who are put on air to speak to the presenter.
- All calls that are answered will be shortlisted – not all shortlisted callers make it to air.
- Callers are put on air at the producers’ discretion.
- Criteria for being put on air.
- Entrants in station/show competitions that were pre-selected subject to the standard competition Ts and
- Callers with clear, quality, and audible phone lines.
- Callers that sound energised and enthusiastic.
- The producers’ decisions are final.
- Callers will be put on air between 6am and 7pm on the big day.
- Only callers who are over 18 and have not won in the past 90 days qualify to enter.
How to listen to East Coast Radio:
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
