Durbanite called out over her "posh accent"

There's no denying that South Africans represent a diverse community in more than one way.

From our food to our music, we are as unique as they come. Another diverse part of our culture is our unique way of talking. One young Durbanite shared that her friend, also from South Africa, commented on her accent.

Now, if you are from Durban, you can understand that many of us speak with accents. You can usually tell where a person is from or what their ethnicity is based on how they speak. This is not always the case, but some have a gift.