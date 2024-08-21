 Durbanite called out over her "posh accent"
Durbanite called out over her "posh accent"

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu

Are we going to own the fact that all Durbanites have a unique accent or deny it?

Two young woman smiling and chatting
Two young woman smiling and chatting/TikTok Screenshot/@jesse_leah

There's no denying that South Africans represent a diverse community in more than one way. 

From our food to our music, we are as unique as they come. Another diverse part of our culture is our unique way of talking. One young Durbanite shared that her friend, also from South Africa, commented on her accent. 

Now, if you are from Durban, you can understand that many of us speak with accents. You can usually tell where a person is from or what their ethnicity is based on how they speak. This is not always the case, but some have a gift.

Read more: Durbanites struggle to answer: What does 'DJ' stand for?

We recently encountered another Durbanite who confused the masses with her unique accent and mixed heritage. 

This time, a young woman named Jessie asked TikTokers if Durban Coloureds speak in a certain way; in particular, she used the word 'posh'. This was after her friend Jordan called her out on having a 'posh' way of speaking. 

In particular, Jordan said that the way Jessie pronounced "Breyaani" and "Roti" made her sound posh. The two went on for a bit, laughing over the alleged 'posh' accent. This proves that we all have unique ways of speaking and pronouncing things as Durbanites (and South Africans). 

Read more: Durbanite shares some details about her accent

Watch the video below and judge for yourself - courtesy of TikTok

@jesse_leah Do coloured Durban people have a posh accent? 😭@𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 𝐠 #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #viral #southafricatiktok🇿🇦 #southafrica #durbantiktok #capetowntiktok #joburgtiktok #explorepage #sama28 #foryoupage #durbanaccent ♬ original sound - Jess🇿🇦
Image Courtesy of TikTok

