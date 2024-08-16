Durbanites struggle to answer: What does 'DJ' stand for?
Updated | By East Coast Radio
This was like watching a game show where you know the answer and end up screaming at the TV as if the people being videoed can miraculously hear you...
This was like watching a game show where you know the answer and end up screaming at the TV as if the people being videoed can miraculously hear you...
Street interviewing has become a wild phenomenon in South Africa as of late, with many people growing their social media channels by interviewing random people walking around the streets of South Africa.
One street interviewer who has made his mark on TikTok goes by the name of Stan, and he runs interviews with people all over on his account called, Stan TV Show.
He walks around with his microphone and has someone videoing while he asks random people random questions. Usually, the bystanders get money if they answer the questions correctly.
This time it was a case of one against four. Stan TV Show approached four Durbanites who were walking on the Umhlanga promenade.
It was hilarious to hear one of them say that he has watched videos of Stan TV Show on TikTok and would always swear at the people being questioned for not knowing the answers.
Ironically, he and his friends got stuck on one question, and we are disappointed they couldn't get the answer because it has everything to do with us.
They were on a winning streak, and this question stumped them. "What is the meaning of DJ?"
Watch the full video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@stan_tv_show what is the full meaning of DJ #SAMA28 #everyone #edit #explore #viral #goviral #greenscreen #southafrica #anybody ♬ original sound - Stan Tv Show
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
KZN boy's arrival at his matric dance leaves everyone screaming
This is a classic example of understanding the assignment...Danny Guselli 31 seconds ago
-
Durbanites struggle to answer: What does 'DJ' stand for?
This was like watching a game show where you know the answer and end up ...Danny Guselli 40 seconds ago