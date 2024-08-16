Durbanites struggle to answer: What does 'DJ' stand for?

Street interviewing has become a wild phenomenon in South Africa as of late, with many people growing their social media channels by interviewing random people walking around the streets of South Africa.

One street interviewer who has made his mark on TikTok goes by the name of Stan, and he runs interviews with people all over on his account called, Stan TV Show.

He walks around with his microphone and has someone videoing while he asks random people random questions. Usually, the bystanders get money if they answer the questions correctly.