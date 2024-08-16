 KZN boy's arrival at his matric dance leaves everyone screaming
Updated | By East Coast Radio

This is a classic example of understanding the assignment...

A young white caucasian boy exits a taxi wearing traditional zulu headgear
A young white caucasian boy exits a taxi wearing traditional zulu headgear/Instagram Screenshot/@mzansixtreme

We have seen matriculants go to great lengths in preparation for their matric farewells or dances

Each finds new and inventive ways of arriving at their matric dances, from using a shopping cart or trolley to arriving in a coffin. This does not include the large sums of money they have to accumulate or get sponsored to participate; the dresses and suits, the afterparties, and some even have special photoshoots. 

No one can say they have a lack of imagination. 

We even saw one young KZN boy hire a special videographer to document his evening.

A recent article shared the concerns of parents who feel pressured to fork out huge amounts for school participation fees. 

Vee Gani, chairperson of the Parents Association of KwaZulu-Natal, said that schools were finding it difficult to stay afloat, so they use events such as the matric dances to raise funds. 

This, coupled with students trying to outdo each other, can become costly. One matriculant who got our attention for playing it simple (or somewhat so) was seen entering his matric dance in a proudly South African way. 

Watch as he got the crowd's approval when he arrived in a plain old taxi. Talk about boss moves. According to the post - this was somewhere in KZN. 

Image Courtesy of Instagram

