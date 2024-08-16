KZN boy's arrival at his matric dance leaves everyone screaming

We have seen matriculants go to great lengths in preparation for their matric farewells or dances.

Each finds new and inventive ways of arriving at their matric dances, from using a shopping cart or trolley to arriving in a coffin. This does not include the large sums of money they have to accumulate or get sponsored to participate; the dresses and suits, the afterparties, and some even have special photoshoots.

No one can say they have a lack of imagination.

We even saw one young KZN boy hire a special videographer to document his evening.