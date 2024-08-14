 How to celebrate a birthday in a sugar-free household
Updated | By East Coast Radio

Yes, we guess it is acceptable to substitute a birthday cake for biryani...

A woman celebrates with biryani as her birthday cake
A woman celebrates with biryani as her birthday cake/Instagram Screenshot/@ofrooooo

Gone are the days when people lived up to what society deemed acceptable; people are breaking free from the social norms that so often trapped us into believing there was only one way of doing things. 

The truth is that small-mindedness is a thing of the past. 

An Indian record producer, singer, and songwriter named Rohith Abraham has attracted some attention online through a post he shared for his mother's birthday. 

Rohith Abraham, known as OfRo professionally, shared a video of his mother celebrating her birthday with biryani as her birthday cake.

He titled the video saying, "How we celebrated my mother's birthday in a sugar-free household."

We found it funny and lighthearted, but not everyone felt that way. If you have ever tasted biryani, you will know it's on a different level from a birthday cake, but it is just as popular. 

We recently saw a young woman who preferred to celebrate her birthday with an ice-cube cake, so why not?

But people came for OfRo, saying he was wrong to suggest that biryani is a more suitable substitute for birthday cake when it isn't all that healthier. People need to chill; it was his mother's birthday. Maybe her favourite food is biryani; she wanted that as her birthday cake

Next time, he should think about celebrating with a birthday candle that looks like biryani...

Watch his mother cut her 'biryani cake' - courtesy of Instagram

Image Courtesy of Instagram

