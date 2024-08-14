How to celebrate a birthday in a sugar-free household
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Yes, we guess it is acceptable to substitute a birthday cake for biryani...
Yes, we guess it is acceptable to substitute a birthday cake for biryani...
Gone are the days when people lived up to what society deemed acceptable; people are breaking free from the social norms that so often trapped us into believing there was only one way of doing things.
The truth is that small-mindedness is a thing of the past.
An Indian record producer, singer, and songwriter named Rohith Abraham has attracted some attention online through a post he shared for his mother's birthday.
Rohith Abraham, known as OfRo professionally, shared a video of his mother celebrating her birthday with biryani as her birthday cake.
Read more: A biryani candle for the biryani lovers
He titled the video saying, "How we celebrated my mother's birthday in a sugar-free household."
We found it funny and lighthearted, but not everyone felt that way. If you have ever tasted biryani, you will know it's on a different level from a birthday cake, but it is just as popular.
We recently saw a young woman who preferred to celebrate her birthday with an ice-cube cake, so why not?
But people came for OfRo, saying he was wrong to suggest that biryani is a more suitable substitute for birthday cake when it isn't all that healthier. People need to chill; it was his mother's birthday. Maybe her favourite food is biryani; she wanted that as her birthday cake.
Next time, he should think about celebrating with a birthday candle that looks like biryani...
Watch his mother cut her 'biryani cake' - courtesy of Instagram.
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of Instagram
For more from East Coast Radio
Show's Stories
-
Dad tries to teach baby girl Zulu while living in Germany
The Dlaminis are a South African family living in Germany and are trying...Stacey & J Sbu 3 hours ago
-
Fan gifts Tatjana Smith R100 for her efforts at Olympics
"I wish I could give you more,” said a South African woman who got to ta...Danny Guselli 4 hours ago