Durban winds remind us of child that was blown away in a kite

The Durban winds have been quite intimidating recently and reminded us of an incident in Taiwan three years ago.

The South African Weather Service has been on high alert since the Tornado in parts of Tongaat. Their technology now allows people to track storms with a new feature. It has been quite concerning to experience the harsh winds that have recently taken over our weekends in parts of KZN. The aftermath of previous storms has left everyone more than a little on edge. Although the winds have subsided over the past week or so, it always manages to leave us with an aftermath. Sometimes, it's plastic bags left tangled in tree branches and other times, clothes that have unfastened from your washing line and flown away.

The winds reminded us of an incident in 2020 at a kite festival in Taiwan. The kite festival in Taiwan terrified crowds when a three-year-old girl got entangled in a kite and was sent flying into the air. Several people prepared the kite, which was a long-tailed and pale orange and was already in flight due to the strong winds. "Then, the organisers let the kite go – and it flies up, along with a toddler dangling from its tail. It’s unclear how close she was to the kite on the ground, or how she got caught in it. Screams can be heard in the video as the child is lifted high into the air, being swung about wildly by the kite and wind. She was airborne for about 30 seconds before the kite was pulled low enough for audience members to grab and release her." (CNN)

Thankfully, the young girl walked away with just minor injuries; scratches to her neck and her face. Watch the video below, which is courtesy of YouTube.

