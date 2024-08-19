Cape Town man impressed by Durban's warm winter

There's notoriously been a healthy competitiveness between the coastal cities of Durban and Cape Town.

Residents from each city have always wanted to own the right to be the best tourist destination; the titleholder of sorts when it comes to the ideal place for locals and tourists.

We can admit that Cape Town is in a different league regarding tourism, and we rightfully own our path with our natural wonders (wink, wink) and, most importantly, our warm weather.

And as if things couldn't get any better for us, we found a Cape Town man who visited Durban during mid-winter and gave us a rave review.