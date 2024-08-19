 Cape Town man impressed by Durban's warm winter
This is what we've been trying to say for years... Durban is the best all year round!

A man with a beard dries off after taking a swim at Durban beach
A man with a beard dries off after taking a swim at Durban beach/TikTok Screenshot/@nazeer_hoosen

There's notoriously been a healthy competitiveness between the coastal cities of Durban and Cape Town

Residents from each city have always wanted to own the right to be the best tourist destination; the titleholder of sorts when it comes to the ideal place for locals and tourists. 

We can admit that Cape Town is in a different league regarding tourism, and we rightfully own our path with our natural wonders (wink, wink) and, most importantly, our warm weather. 

And as if things couldn't get any better for us, we found a Cape Town man who visited Durban during mid-winter and gave us a rave review. 

Read more: Do Cape Town baboons rule over KZN's monkeys?

We are well known for our warm weather, but we must admit that this winter had some feeling of the 'Brrr'. For the most part, though, Durban dishes out sunny days.  

This Cape Town TikToker, @Nazeer Hoosen, shared snippets from his time in Durban, and he was super impressed with the Durban weather during mid-winter. 

Nazeer has a healthy following on TikTok, with almost 40,000 followers, and focuses much of his content on sports, food, and lifestyle. Nazeer posted a video on how he took a walk on the North Beach promenade, how it was 21 degrees at 8am, and how he thoroughly enjoyed a swim in the warm Indian Ocean. 

Check out some of the comments from Durbanites. 

  • "People make a big hype about Cape Town, but Durban has the best of everything."
  • "Our winters are manageable, but our summers will have you rethink life."
  • "If we got that PR company that Cape Town was paying for, trust me, things could change."
  • "Winter is a myth in most parts of KZN😭😭, especially Durbs."
  • "We usually get 1 week of winter in a year, I don't remember it happening this year. It's been a pretty warm season."
  • "As a Durbanite, what is winter?"

Read more: Cape Town woman living in Durban surprised by garden visitors

He boasted that Cape Town could miss him with their cold, rainy weather...

Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok

@nazeer_hoosen Nah CPT can miss me with the cold rainy winters 👀 #durban #southafricavlog #durbanbeach ♬ original sound - Nazeer Hoosen
Image Courtesy of TikTok

