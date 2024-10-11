Best of Stacey and J Sbu: Three amazing moments that stayed with us

It was quite an amazing week. Want to reminisce with us? Join in!

It was quite an amazing week. Want to reminisce with us? Join in!

If you've been listening to East Coast Radio, you're well aware that Stacey and Sbu know how to keep us on our toes. This past week has been packed with fun, vibes, and thought-provoking debates.



Join us as we reflect on the week:



A YUMMY Kiddies Hotline!

Aunty Stacey and Uncle J Sbu asked their nieces and nephews in KZN what they love to eat and boy did we hear the cutest responses! J Sbu shared a story about chicken breasts while Stacey Norman touched on how she was not a picky eater as a kid. Listen in to find out what the cuties of KZN had to say:

Mystery early hours calls from... An online retailer?

In the age of online shopping, nothing seems strange anymore - until it does. An anonymous confession we came across recently left us feeling a tad bit bad for this social media user. “Someone, please explain why my girlfriend had a missed call from an online shopping site at 1am this morning." Now, let’s be real, most of us have ordered clothes and other items online, but a call at 1am is definitely not your average customer service follow-up. We also know what happens when someone slides into your DMs - or in this case, your call log - in the dead of night.

World Mental Health Day with Stacey Norman and J Sbu

This World Mental Health Day, Stacey Norman and J Sbu did a mental health check-in with the people of KZN after speaking with Counsellor Juanita Ragbeer. Juanita stressed the importance of speaking out about mental health and explained that the first step to getting better is getting help. It was a supportive and loving space for all in KZN.

If you missed any of these moments, be sure to catch the replays and join the fun.

