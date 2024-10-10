WATCH: Astronaut captures Northern Lights from space

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dominick shared a time-lapse of the red and green aurora which appeared to dance.

NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick captured the breathtaking Aurora Borealis from space earlier this week.

“We shot a couple thousand images yesterday trying to get the settings, lighting, and framing just right across multiple orbital nights because the aurora was amazing due to recent solar activity,” he said.

Dominick and his fellow astronauts are aboard a Space X-designed craft known as Dragon Endeavour 5.

“I miss my family and friends but we would have missed today’s insane aurora if we had undocked today,” Dominick said.