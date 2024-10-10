 WATCH: Astronaut captures Northern Lights from space
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

WATCH: Astronaut captures Northern Lights from space

Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu / Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie

A visual marvel was captured by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick while aboard the Space X-designed Dragon Endeavour 5.

Aurora Borealis
Aurora Borealis as seen from Earth / iStock
NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick captured the breathtaking Aurora Borealis from space earlier this week.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dominick shared a time-lapse of the red and green aurora which appeared to dance.

LISTEN: Would Stacey and J Sbu live on Jupiter’s moon Europa?

“We shot a couple thousand images yesterday trying to get the settings, lighting, and framing just right across multiple orbital nights because the aurora was amazing due to recent solar activity,” he said.

Dominick and his fellow astronauts are aboard a Space X-designed craft known as Dragon Endeavour 5. 

“I miss my family and friends but we would have missed today’s insane aurora if we had undocked today,” Dominick said.

Read More: Here’s what you need to know about October's meteor showers

Take a look at the time-lapse here:

According to the BBC, the Northern Lights come from coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the sun, which occur during solar storms generated by flares and eruptions from active sunspots.

Stacey and J Sbu podcasts

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of iStock

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Space Aurora borealis northern lights

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.