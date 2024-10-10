WATCH: Astronaut captures Northern Lights from space
Updated | By Stacey & J Sbu / Reeshni Chetty - McConnachie
A visual marvel was captured by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick while aboard the Space X-designed Dragon Endeavour 5.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Dominick shared a time-lapse of the red and green aurora which appeared to dance.
“We shot a couple thousand images yesterday trying to get the settings, lighting, and framing just right across multiple orbital nights because the aurora was amazing due to recent solar activity,” he said.
Dominick and his fellow astronauts are aboard a Space X-designed craft known as Dragon Endeavour 5.
“I miss my family and friends but we would have missed today’s insane aurora if we had undocked today,” Dominick said.
Take a look at the time-lapse here:
Red and green aurora appear to dance in a timelapse as we flyby looking out Dragon Endeavour’s window with Dragon Freedom in view.— Matthew Dominick (@dominickmatthew) October 8, 2024
We shot a couple thousand images yesterday trying to get the settings, lighting, and framing just right across multiple orbital nights because the… pic.twitter.com/Y3IhlqTNrO
According to the BBC, the Northern Lights come from coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from the sun, which occur during solar storms generated by flares and eruptions from active sunspots.
Image Courtesy of iStock
