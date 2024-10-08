Confession: Mystery early hours calls from.... An online retailer?

What weird and wacky calls have you received at 1am?

In the age of online shopping, nothing seems strange anymore - until it does. An anonymous confession we came across recently left us feeling a tad bit bad for this social media user. “Someone, please explain why my girlfriend has a missed call from an online shopping site at 1am this morning 🥲."

Cue the eyebrow raises and dropped jaws.

Now, let’s be real, most of us have ordered clothes and other items online, but a call at 1am is definitely not your average customer service follow-up. We also know what happens when someone slides into your DMs - or in this case, your call log - in the dead of night. Maybe, just maybe her delivery really did get lost on the way to the door and only the company could resolve this pressing issue… at 1am. Perhaps it’s just the latest in a long line of late-night delivery incidents Or, could it be that the online shopping platform isn’t the culprit here, but instead, a ‘well’ disguised name in her contacts? After all, names can be stored as absolutely anything on our phones.

The fact remains, someone called in the early hours of the morning and their name was disguised. When suspicious behaviour mixes with modern technology, it doesn’t take a detective to connect the dots. While we can't directly accuse anyone, the moral of the story is simple: always check the contact name before assuming it's about a missing package. We HIGHLY doubt any company is making those after-hours calls, there might be something more than just your next delivery going wrong.

Image Courtesy of iStock