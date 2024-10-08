LISTEN: Would Stacey and J Sbu live on Jupiter’s moon Europa?

NASA’s Europa Clipper mission is gearing up to explore one of the most intriguing places in our solar system: Jupiter’s icy moon, Europa. With compelling evidence suggesting a vast ocean beneath its frozen surface, Europa is considered one of the most likely places beyond Earth where life could exist. The mission’s primary goal is to determine whether there are environments on Europa that could support life.

What Will Europa Clipper Do?

Europa Clipper’s mission is centered around three key objectives: understanding the nature of Europa’s thick ice shell and the ocean beneath it, studying its composition, and investigating its geology. To achieve this, the spacecraft will perform nearly 50 close flybys of Europa, at times flying just 25 kilometres above the surface.

These flybys will allow scientists to gather critical data from almost every corner of the moon.

Equipped with advanced instruments like ice-penetrating radar, cameras, and spectrometers, Europa Clipper will map the surface, analyse the moon’s thin atmosphere, and search for subsurface water. By collecting this data, the spacecraft will help determine whether Europa has the necessary ingredients for life.