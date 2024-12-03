Here's how to check the KZN beach status before swimming

It's Ke December, and everyone wants to visit the beach; that's the main attraction for many.

But the E-Coli status has left people needing clarification on which beaches are safe to swim in, which can dampen any holiday. It pays to know that one beach's status might be different from another.

The eThekwini Municipality website regularly updates the safety of each beach. When the status of the beach or pool changes, the website updates the status. In other words, regular testing is done, but the website may not reflect a change at a beach if the water is still safe.