Here's how to check the KZN beach status before swimming
Updated | By East Coast Radio
Stay informed before embarking on your beach day this December...
It's Ke December, and everyone wants to visit the beach; that's the main attraction for many.
But the E-Coli status has left people needing clarification on which beaches are safe to swim in, which can dampen any holiday. It pays to know that one beach's status might be different from another.
The eThekwini Municipality website regularly updates the safety of each beach. When the status of the beach or pool changes, the website updates the status. In other words, regular testing is done, but the website may not reflect a change at a beach if the water is still safe.
Before planning your beach day, visit the eThekwini Municipality website, durban.gov.za, and click 'Beach Status'.
Once you do this, another page with the beach water quality results will open. The quality of the beach water is broken down by colour: blue (Excellent), green (Acceptable), and red (Poor), as well as the score.
When you scroll down further, you will see the names of the beaches broken down by location, the date that the water was tested, the quality results based on the colour and the score, and the status of whether the beach is open or closed.
A good point is that the smaller the number, the better the status.
As of yesterday, only two beaches, Anstey's Beach and Reunion, on the South Coast were closed.
Please remember to follow the rules of the beaches: there is no drinking allowed, keep the beaches clean, make sure to follow the swimming rules, and respect the other beachgoers.
