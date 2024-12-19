Jingle bells and screaming reels

KZN's festive fishing season is thriving, with action-packed catches across beaches and freshwater hotspots. Despite the heat, all sectors are buzzing—stay safe, respect limits, and enjoy the holiday spirit!

Get ready for an action-packed episode that’s bursting with exciting updates for anglers as the festive season kicks off! From the beaches of KZN to the freshwater dams, the coast is buzzing with incredible catches. Whether it’s the thrill of hooking Dorado, Shad, Honeycombs, or Sandies on the beaches, or chasing Carp, Bluegill, and Yellowfish in freshwater hotspots like Albert Falls and Midmar, there’s something for everyone. Despite the summer heat and unpredictable weather, fishing across all sectors—rock and surf, kayak, and ski boat—is absolutely thriving!

ANSA / Supplied - Jaco Van Viering with a massive Spadefish off Splash Rock

This week has been nothing short of spectacular for anglers in KZN, with a variety of fish up for grabs. The festive crowd may be in full swing, but the fishing action is just as lively. Don’t forget to stay safe, respect fishing limits, and soak in the holiday spirit while making the most of these prime fishing conditions. Listen now to the latest Angler News SA podcast KZN Report at the top of the page or directly below.

ANSA / Supplied - Oom Koos with a Grey shark off the pier

ANSA / Supplied - Greg Keppler and his son enjoying Yellowfish catches at Sterkfontein dam

Meanwhile, if you're interested in fly fishing and keen to get better at it, The Angler News SA podcast has pro tips from expert fly fisherman Alan Will.

Canva

He chats with Vinesh Soogreem about his love for fly fishing in South Africa, diving into the mix of science and art behind it. Alan also shares why learning from experienced anglers is so important, along with some practical tips on gear and costs. Listen below:

Listen to past episodes of the award-winning Angler News South Africa podcast in the full channel below:

Vinesh Soogreem

