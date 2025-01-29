2025 South African university fees: Here's what to expect
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
University fees in South Africa for 2025 are available and it’s time to get real about how much your degree will cost. Spoiler: It’s not getting cheaper anytime soon!
University fees in South Africa for 2025 are available and it’s time to get real about how much your degree will cost. Spoiler: It’s not getting cheaper anytime soon!
It's 2025, and if you're planning to continue your studies, it's time to start budgeting for those university fees.
While higher education in South Africa remains more affordable than studying abroad, it's still a significant expense.
ALSO READ: What R100 could buy 30 years ago vs today
If you’re a first-year student gearing up for the new academic year, be prepared to budget for more than just textbooks and snacks. University fees can vary significantly depending on what you're studying and where.
For instance, a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) can set you back anywhere from R51,000 to R103,000, reports BusinessTech. If you’re eyeing a Bachelor of Science (BSc) or a Law degree (LLB), fees will likely fall in a similar range.
Still, you can expect additional costs if you’re taking extra modules or pursuing a more specialised degree.
Remember, these fees usually cover one year of study, based on the modules needed for your degree. While you'll pay per module, the overall annual cost should give you a good estimate.
And don't forget about other expenses, like accommodation, textbooks, and travel, which can add up quickly.
ALSO READ: Micro-retiring: What is this new work trend?
South African universities remain some of the more affordable paths to higher education, especially when compared to the steep tuition fees of institutions in the USA, UK or Australia.
Living costs abroad can easily exceed R200,000 per year while studying locally could save you half that – or more. However, if you plan to live on campus or far from home, don’t expect a completely budget-friendly experience.
The reality is that the 2025 fee structure reflects the increasing
demand for quality education. Yet, despite rising costs, South Africa’s
public universities still offer a good return on investment.
A quick Google search for “University Fees 2025” brings up free structures from top institutions like the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), the University of Cape Town (UCT), the University of Pretoria (UP), the University of Johannesburg (UJ), University of the Witwatersrand Johannesburg (Wits), Stellenbosch and the University of the Free State (UFS).
Here’s what we found:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Have a similar story or something unique to share? Email us at [email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Show's Stories
-
RIP, Dante: The K9 hero who helped find 300+ missing victims
K9 Dante, a loyal partner who served with unwavering courage for nearly ...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago
-
2025 South African university fees: Here's what to expect
University fees in South Africa for 2025 are available and it’s time to ...Stacey & J Sbu an hour ago