2025 South African university fees: Here's what to expect

University fees in South Africa for 2025 are available and it’s time to get real about how much your degree will cost. Spoiler: It’s not getting cheaper anytime soon!

It's 2025, and if you're planning to continue your studies, it's time to start budgeting for those university fees. While higher education in South Africa remains more affordable than studying abroad, it's still a significant expense.

If you’re a first-year student gearing up for the new academic year, be prepared to budget for more than just textbooks and snacks. University fees can vary significantly depending on what you're studying and where. For instance, a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) can set you back anywhere from R51,000 to R103,000, reports BusinessTech. If you’re eyeing a Bachelor of Science (BSc) or a Law degree (LLB), fees will likely fall in a similar range.



Still, you can expect additional costs if you’re taking extra modules or pursuing a more specialised degree. Remember, these fees usually cover one year of study, based on the modules needed for your degree. While you'll pay per module, the overall annual cost should give you a good estimate.

And don't forget about other expenses, like accommodation, textbooks, and travel, which can add up quickly.

