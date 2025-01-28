What R100 could buy 30 years ago vs today

Do you remember a time when R100 was enough to cover all your essential groceries? Or are you part of the younger generation who can only dream of such a reality?

Believe it or not, that was the reality back in 1995. Fast-forward to 2025, and things look drastically different.

According to Statistics South Africa, inflation has increased by a staggering 413.7% since 1995. To put that into perspective, R100 in 1995 would be equivalent to about R513.72 in 2025.

But here’s the kicker: the cost of everyday groceries has skyrocketed even faster than inflation.

Take eggs, for instance – they've seen a mind-boggling 989% price increase since 1995. White bread and milk haven't been spared either, with prices climbing by 787% and 624%, respectively. It's no surprise that many South African households are feeling the pinch.

So, what’s driving these soaring costs? Food production and transportation have become more costly due to disruptions in agricultural supply chains caused by global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.