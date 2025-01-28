What R100 could buy 30 years ago vs today
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
There was a time when R100 covered a week’s essentials – today, it barely buys the basics.
There was a time when R100 covered a week’s essentials – today, it barely buys the basics.
Do you remember a time when R100 was enough to cover all your essential groceries? Or are you part of the younger generation who can only dream of such a reality?
Believe it or not, that was the reality back in 1995. Fast-forward to 2025, and things look drastically different.
According to Statistics South Africa, inflation has increased by a staggering 413.7% since 1995. To put that into perspective, R100 in 1995 would be equivalent to about R513.72 in 2025.
But here’s the kicker: the cost of everyday groceries has skyrocketed even faster than inflation.
Take eggs, for instance – they've seen a mind-boggling 989% price increase since 1995. White bread and milk haven't been spared either, with prices climbing by 787% and 624%, respectively. It's no surprise that many South African households are feeling the pinch.
So, what’s driving these soaring costs? Food production and transportation have become more costly due to disruptions in agricultural supply chains caused by global events such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine.
Climate change has also played a role, with unpredictable weather patterns and droughts reducing crop production and driving prices higher, reports BusinessTech.
The bottom line is that R100 just doesn't go as far as it used to. As the cost of living continues to rise, we have to be mindful of our spending habits and find ways to stretch our budgets further.
BusinessTech compared the cost of specific groceries in 1995, using StatsSA data, with the price of the same or comparable products today, as shown in the table below.
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606.
5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Follow us on social media:
Image courtesy of iStock
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
mailto:[email protected], we would love to hear from you!
Show's Stories
-
R20m rental home in Camps Bay destroyed by guests
Ridhwaan Basa, the owner of a gorgeous R20 million Camps Bay property, t...Stacey & J Sbu 3 minutes ago
-
What R100 could buy 30 years ago vs today
There was a time when R100 covered a week’s essentials – today, it barel...Stacey & J Sbu 11 minutes ago