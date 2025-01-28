R20m rental home in Camps Bay destroyed by guests

Ridhwaan Basa, the owner of a gorgeous R20 million Camps Bay property, took to social media to share the filth, stains and damage left by Airbnb guests.

Ridhwaan Basa, the owner of a gorgeous R20 million Camps Bay property, took to social media to share the filth, stains and damage left by Airbnb guests.

As an Airbnb host, you open your home to strangers, hoping they'll treat it with respect. Sometimes, the opposite happens. Ridhwaan Basa, owner of a stunning R20 million Camps Bay property, recently shared a shocking video revealing the state in which guests left his home.

The footage shows filthy surfaces, unwashed dishes and stains galore on the furniture. However, that's not all – the property suffered significant damage, including a destroyed stovetop and a pool cue that had been chewed. Yes, you read that right! Through it all, there was an upside. Basa stated that he's grateful for Airbnb's AirCover, which allows him to claim damages. Take a look at the clip below:

Here’s what some social media users had to say: @koki_ramango wrote, “So disgusting, I treat Airbnbs like my own home or even better. I can’t believe people do this.” @mahaliabuchanan shared, “Chewing the pool stick is diabolical 😭!!” @zuriihouseofbeauty said, “This is bad and not fair at all. They should be named, shamed and they should pay.”

Image courtesy of Instagram

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO