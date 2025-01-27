Micro-retiring: What is this new work trend?

Gen Zs and millennials are taking short breaks throughout their working careers after the "unretiring" phenomenon plaguing baby boomers and Gen Xers.

Young adults are finding ways to ensure they don’t end up in the same exhausted state when it comes time to retire.

TikTok users have now dubbed these brief sabbaticals a “micro-retirement”.

Business Insider spoke with Jes Osrow, cofounder of HR consultancy The Rise Journey, who explained that micro-retirement is a “flexible concept” – depending on who you ask.

Osrow noted that for some it is a way to fight against burnout and go after “personal passions”. Others look at it as a way to start side hustles.

Take a look at this clip that discusses the new trend: