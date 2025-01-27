Micro-retiring: What is this new work trend?
Updated | By Stacey and J Sbu
This new trend is being adopted by Gen Zs and millennials, while Gen Xers and baby boomers are "unretiring". Here's what it all means.
Gen Zs and millennials are taking short breaks throughout their working careers after the "unretiring" phenomenon plaguing baby boomers and Gen Xers.
Young adults are finding ways to ensure they don’t end up in the same exhausted state when it comes time to retire.
TikTok users have now dubbed these brief sabbaticals a “micro-retirement”.
Business Insider spoke with Jes Osrow, cofounder of HR consultancy The Rise Journey, who explained that micro-retirement is a “flexible concept” – depending on who you ask.
Osrow noted that for some it is a way to fight against burnout and go after “personal passions”. Others look at it as a way to start side hustles.
Take a look at this clip that discusses the new trend:
Here's what some social media users had to say:
alexis_pharae asked: "How did our society go from 'help we can't afford houses' to micro retirements and not working."
thebluecanary42 wanted to know: "How can they afford to do this?"
ninorojo10 wrote: "Sounds like a privilege."
leighton_janz commented: "Then work past 65 to make up for the lost wages?"
