10 things you should try to do on your own

Spending time alone can be just what you need to recharge. Here are 10 things you should try on your own, from dining solo to learning a new language. These activities promise both enjoyment and growth.

There's something incredibly empowering about spending time alone. Whether you're looking to unwind, challenge yourself or simply enjoy your own company, solo activities offer a chance for reflection, growth, and personal enjoyment. Here are 10 rewarding things you should try on your own, each promising a unique experience you might not have considered before:

Create a DIY food tour Be your own guide and craft a personal food tour of your city. Choose a dish or type of cuisine and visit different spots to sample how it's made. You can dedicate an entire day to tasting the best pizzas, tacos or desserts around and enjoy the freedom of indulging in what you like without compromise. Visit a museum Museums are best explored at your own pace. Without anyone rushing you, you can immerse yourself in the exhibits, linger in front of artwork that captivates you, and leave only when you're truly satisfied. This solo experience allows you to fully appreciate the cultural treasures on display. Gaze at the stars Find a peaceful spot outdoors, lay down a blanket, and simply gaze at the stars. Without distractions, the vastness of the universe can help you find a sense of calm and perspective. It’s the perfect way to unplug from life's worries and reconnect with the beauty of the world above. Teach yourself a new instrument Learning an instrument solo allows you to go at your own pace and enjoy the process without pressure. Whether it's guitar, violin or even something more unconventional, YouTube has endless tutorials that make starting easy and thrift stores often carry affordable instruments to get you started. Go kayaking Kayaking solo is both adventurous and serene. Paddle at your own speed, explore quiet lakes or rivers and embrace the peace of being on the water by yourself. It’s a great way to build confidence and connect with nature.

Wake up early to watch the sunrise There’s nothing quite like starting the day by watching the sun come up. It’s a simple yet profound way to enjoy some alone time. Whether you sip coffee from your backyard or climb a local hill for the perfect view, you'll feel refreshed and ready to tackle the day. Learn a new language Mastering a new language is a fulfilling solo activity that keeps your mind sharp. With tools like Duolingo or Rosetta Stone, you can challenge yourself to daily lessons and make steady progress at your own speed. It’s a rewarding way to use your free time and broaden your horizons. Have a spa day You don't need to book an expensive spa appointment to treat yourself to a day of relaxation. DIY your own spa day at home with a face mask, a warm bath, and some soothing music. You’ll feel rejuvenated without even leaving the house. Travel solo Solo travel doesn’t have to mean jet-setting across the globe. Whether it's a weekend getaway or a staycation, travelling alone gives you the freedom to do exactly what you want. You’ll gain confidence, create memorable experiences, and maybe even discover something new about yourself along the way. Take yourself to a nice dinner Dining alone can be an incredibly rewarding experience. You get to enjoy exactly what you like without accommodating anyone else’s preferences. Bring a book, do some people-watching or simply savour the experience of being comfortably alone in a busy world.

Trying these solo activities not only gives you a break from the busyness of life but also strengthens your independence and self-awareness. Whether you're out exploring the city or simply enjoying some quiet time at home, doing things on your own opens up a world of possibility and personal growth. So, go ahead - treat yourself to some "me time".

