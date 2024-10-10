Did you know the Earth shook for nine days because of a tsunami in Greenland?

A landslide caused a mega-tsunami that made the Earth vibrate for nine days.

Scientists recently discovered that the entire planet vibrated for nine days, sending earthquake sensors into a frenzy. Spurred on by climate change, a massive landslide caused by the 1,200 metre-high Dickson Fjord peak in Greenland resulted in a mega-tsunami. What made this situation stand out is not just the length of the seismic activity but also the single frequency of oscillation. The oceans were sent into a violent surge following the landslide. Science.org reports that waves from the tsunami reached a huge 200m high, making it one of the biggest tsunami’s ever.

What made this tsunami truly extraordinary was that it didn’t just wreak havoc in its vicinity – its effects were felt across globe. The massive wave rocked back and forth in the Dickson in such a powerful manner that the vibrations spread throughout the Earth's surface.

The incident occurred just over a year ago in September 2023, as puzzled scientists undertook a detailed investigation to solve the “unidentified seismic object".

Climate change is reshaping the planet According to The Guardian, they used computer simulations, satellite imagery, and seismic data to conclude that a landslide triggered this phenomenon. It marked the first giant tsunami and landslide in recorded history in eastern Greenland.

Lead scientist on the research team Dr Kristian Svennevig stressed the significance of this discovery and noted that this a

clear indication of how climate change is reshaping Earth in ways that have never been seen before. The Earth's vibrations are a stark reminder that climate change is not just altering the atmosphere, but also destabilising the very ground beneath our feet.



No human lives were lost Thankfully, no human lives were lost during this seismic wonder. However, a cruise ship carrying a hefty 200 passengers faced a near miss moment with the tsunami. Though no human lives were lost, the tsunami's near miss with the cruise ship reveals just how vulnerable we are to these forces. As humanity grapples with the consequences of the climate crisis, we are left to wonder how prepared we are for the more dramatic impacts yet to come. With seismic waves from Greenland reaching Antarctica in under an hour, it is evident that the impacts of climate change are global and instantaneous. Events like this highlight the urgent need for a deeper understanding of how our actions impact the planet's stability and what actions we can take to mitigate the effects.

