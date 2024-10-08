Stargazing Alert: Here’s what you need to know about October's meteor showers

Do you have a love for all things space-related but don’t know how to watch the October meteor showers? We’ve got your back!

Watching meteor showers can be an exhilarating experience, especially from the Southern Hemisphere. If you’re interested in catching the Draconids and Orionids, here’s what you need to know.



Draconid Meteor Shower: October 7-8 The Draconids are typically best viewed from the Northern Hemisphere but us Souther Hemisphere residents can still catch a glimpse, particularly if you are near the equator. With the rainy and cloudy weather hitting Durban today, 8 October, we may not be so lucky! To maximise your chances of seeing meteors, try observing right after sunset on October 8. Since the head of Draco reaches its highest point in the sky around 5pm, you won’t have much time to catch the shower once it gets dark. Be prepared for limited activity, as Draconids tend to produce fewer meteors when viewed from the Southern Hemisphere. To maximise your chances of seeing meteors, try observing right after sunset on October 8. Since the head of Draco reaches its highest point in the sky around 5pm, you won’t have much time to catch the shower once it gets dark. Be prepared for limited activity, as Draconids tend to produce fewer meteors when viewed from the Southern Hemisphere.

Orionid Meteor Shower: October 20-21 The Orionids are expected to peak around mid-October and are one of the most stunning meteor showers visible from both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. This year, the peak occurs on the nights of October 20 and 21. To catch a glimpse of greatness, we suggest you find a dark area away from city lights. Prepare to lie flat on your back with your feet pointing northeast if you're in the Southern Hemisphere. This position allows you to take in as much of the sky as possible. As the hours pass after midnight, your eyes will adapt to the darkness and you’ll start to see meteors streaking across the sky. The show continues until dawn, giving you ample opportunity to witness the beauty of the shower.

Final Tips For the best experience, carry a sleeping bag or blanket to stay comfortable while you watch the skies. Remember that patience is imperative as it may take some time before the meteors appear, but the wait will be well worth it.

Image Courtesy of iStock