 Potholes: eThekwini's asphalt shortage sparks urgent call for action
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

Durban is facing a worsening pothole crisis as the eThekwini Municipality grapples with an asphalt shortage.

This ongoing issue has left roads in a worrisome state, raising safety concerns for both motorists and pedestrians. 

According to IOL, Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana noted that supply challenges stem from increased demand across the country. She explained that oil refineries were unable to supply sufficient bitumen.

This in turn makes it difficult for the municipality to maintain essential infrastructure. At the moment, eThekwini is dealing with an average of 2,103 road defects each month, including potholes. 

Sisilana noted that although eThekwini does have proactive maintenance programmes, budget constraints limit the number of roads that can be rehabilitated.

The impact of unaddressed sinkholes and potholes is particularly concerning as they not only create hazards for residents and drivers, but also lead to escalating maintenance costs. 

Motorists are encouraged to report road defects and potholes by calling the municipal hotline at 080 311 1111 or by using the municipal app.

