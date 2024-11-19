Bride in tears after guests order pizza at her wedding

Uh, well, traditionally, there are always options at a wedding...

Uh, well, traditionally, there are always options at a wedding...

It's not uncommon to experience a hiccup or two at weddings. Sometimes, the bride and groom can plan until they are blue in the face and things somehow take an unfortunate turn. However true that might be in some cases, this time, it might be that the bridal couple brought their bad fortune onto themselves... A bride took to the 'Am I The A-hole' page on Reddit to ask people if she was wrong for catering a vegan menu at her wedding without informing her guests. Some might say that it is her wedding and she can do what she wants. After all, the wedding day is supposed to be for the bridal couple, but let's be honest: How often is that true? The bride and her groom were both vegan and decided to take extra care and attention to detail when planning their wedding day menu. They spent months finding an "amazing chef" to create a "five-course meal that included mushroom wellington, truffle risotto and vegetable tarts, among other items." (IOL)

Read more: Tips to help you plan your wedding like an expert

They did all this only to have some of the bride's family members ruin everything by ordering pizza. "We deliberately didn't mention the food was vegan on the invitations because we wanted people to enjoy it without prejudice. Every dish was designed to be delicious and satisfying, regardless of dietary preference. "I was mortified. The caterers looked so embarrassed, and several guests hadn't even tried our carefully planned menu yet. When I confronted Tom, he said my aunt had texted him that ‘all the food is just vegetables’ and they ‘couldn't let people go hungry at a wedding'." (IOL) She was utterly heartbroken and spent most of the night crying in the bathroom. What's worse is that the guests ended up leaving, and now everyone is calling her and her husband "stuck-ups" and saying that they brought this on themselves by forcing their beliefs onto their guests.

The Redditors community had a mixed view on the topic, with some saying that they were wrong for not mentioning it to the guests or giving them an option, while others said the guests were disrespectful. We feel we are on the fence with this one to some extent. On the one hand, being invited to someone's wedding and taking over the function by ordering pizzas without their consent is disrespectful. But on the other hand, perhaps the guests were just hungry... Now that we read that aloud, we must agree with the bride and groom. Weddings should not be for the guests; they should be happy that the bridal couple even considers them when sharing their special day. So, for one day, guests can either choose to enjoy the meals provided or not eat anything and go home and eat.

Image Courtesy of iStock