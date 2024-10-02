WATCH: UKZN student videos a snake latching onto a tree branch
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
Did you know that snakes could stand like this?
A student shared what can be expected during the hotter months, as he witnessed a snake reach for a tree branch at the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Westville Campus.
Because of their sneaky nature, snakes tend to give people the creeps. However, they have an abundant community of admirers. Britannica says that "almost every culture since prehistoric times (including various present-day cultures) has worshipped, revered, or feared snakes".
In saying that, we know their innate abilities sometimes make people fearful. This video shocked us because we rarely see a snake reach for a tree branch.
A video shows a snake periscope toward a tree branch. The snake raised the front part of its body off the ground, lifting its head vertically.
Usually, this allows the snake to observe its surroundings just as a periscope does in a submarine. This method of movement is said to help snakes scout for potential threats or navigate through unfamiliar areas.
In this case, the snake was trying to reach higher ground to access a vantage point.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@mhlezi_nkosi
Enough is Enough😖😖😖🐍😭😭😭 and Summer is just about go start😫😔😔😔♬ original sound - Memes.UG
The person who posted the video, Nkosingiphile Shangase, shared that he had already seen five snakes at the UKZN Westville Campus Residence; two were inside the building...
Many people commented on the post; some said this is normal in KZN, which we have to agree with.
- "I need to flee KZN immediately."
- "I would drop out."
- "That's normal in Durban."
- "Once, I went past a tree that had a snake on top, and it fell on me as I was passing under the tree."
- "Something about Westville that attracts snakes more than any other places in KZN."
Image Courtesy of TikTok
