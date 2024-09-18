PICS: 4-metre python captured on KZN farm

A nearly 4-metre-long Southern African Python was captured on the south coast over the weekend.

The Crocworld Conservation Centre was called to Reinshaw Farm, where workers spotted the slithery female in sugarcane fields.





Crocworld's James Wittstock says a team was sent out to find the snake.

"I ended up catching the python because it is in an area with sugar cane, and sugar gets burnt. The river that it was near had a sewerage. We didn't want anything to happen to the snake.





"We took it and assessed the snake and saw it had a wound - a small and fairly insignificant wound, and we took it to a veterinary clinic."

Kevin McEwen, a trauma doctor at Durban's St Augustine's Hospital, has warned people to be cautious as snakes will be livelier and breeding in the weeks and months ahead.

Some of the most venomous snakes in KZN are the black and green mambas, which are neurotoxic.