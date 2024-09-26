VIDEO: Monkey swipes bread from UKZN Howard College store
Updated | By East Coast Radio
We wonder if they attend lectures too...
We just heard about the heroic efforts of a troop of monkeys in India, and now we see a video of a monkey swiping a loaf of bread.
The video is from the University of KwaZulu-Natal Howard College and shows a monkey scoping his surroundings before swiping a loaf of white bread from a convenience store.
In the video, the shop employee runs to the storefront as if returning from somewhere, missing the monkey entirely.
We're all for fun and games with our mischievous neighbours, but sometimes it can get tiresome.
Is there such a thing as a 'Monkey write-off' when cashing up at the end of a shift at a grocery store? Not too long ago, we saw a baboon breaking into a house in Simon's Town, Western Cape and just before that, we saw a baboon casually rob a store of some fruit in the same town.
Our not-so-friendly neighbours are becoming a nuisance in some areas, but perhaps we are posing the same to them? It can't be easy to find food in a residential jungle where all the other animals (people) are locking their doors out of fear and paranoia.
After all, we have been told not to feed the monkeys for a long time, and if we do, KZN might experience an apocalypse or something like that...
Perhaps this needs to be considered by higher powers since we have taken over most of their habitat?
Perhaps a conservation for them with more flora to help them feed.
Check out the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@nutty_nice247 That why i was recording😂🤯. #laugh #comedyvideo #comedia #SAMA28 #fpyシviral #ukzn #makemefamous #ukznstudents ♬ original sound - appleuser4223497
Image Courtesy of TikTok
