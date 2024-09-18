VIDEO: Baby puts snake in his mouth
Trust a child to put everything they come into contact with into their mouth...
If you didn't already know, here's your signal that kids will put everything in their mouths.
Of course, this is a natural progression for them in that they learn and develop this way. The behaviour is called 'mouthing', and not only does it involve learning, but it is also sometimes a result of teething and helps infants and toddlers in their oral-motor skills.
The benefits and reasons are plentiful, but we think the reason in this video was due to some good old-fashioned curiosity.
According to BBC News, "Mouthing lets them take in information about objects and their own bodies. The texture, the taste, the shape, the size - it’s a great way for them to satisfy their curiosity and learn.”
A video shared on TikTok shows a father holding his son.
Dad holds his toddler close as they observe a person with a snake. But before you could say, 'Jack Robinson', the child does the unthinkable. The snake naturally moves its head close to them, and the child grabs the snake by the head and leads it into his mouth...
Of course, as much as we know kids will put anything and everything into their mouths, this could've ended terribly.
Watch the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
