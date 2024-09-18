VIDEO: Baby puts snake in his mouth

If you didn't already know, here's your signal that kids will put everything in their mouths.

Of course, this is a natural progression for them in that they learn and develop this way. The behaviour is called 'mouthing', and not only does it involve learning, but it is also sometimes a result of teething and helps infants and toddlers in their oral-motor skills.

The benefits and reasons are plentiful, but we think the reason in this video was due to some good old-fashioned curiosity.