UKZN student gives back to the community on her birthday

It's not often that you would find people wanting to celebrate their birthdays by giving to others. Perhaps this is because birthdays have long been identified as a day that honours the person celebrating.

Birthdays have become overdone in many ways. Some people spend copious amounts of money on celebrating their birthdays. The bigger picture surrounding this hefty price tag is that after all is said and done, what do you have to show for it?

We are not here to judge those who choose to celebrate themselves on their birthdays; we merely want to bring to people's attention that birthdays can also be a great opportunity to give back.