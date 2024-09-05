Would you spend R90,000 on this luxury cake?

Who’s going to eat all that cake? This extravagant birthday cake will blow your mind...

While some of us are busy saving up to buy new wheels, the rich and famous are forking out tens of thousands of Rands on car-shaped cakes. Social media influencer Bobrisky went all out for her 33rd birthday. The controversial transgender influencer, whose real name is Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, ordered an enormous cake inspired by her Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. According to several reports, the cake cost 8-million naira (R89,456). Some people put the figure at 200-million naira (R2,236,400) based on what a man at the party said in one of the cake videos shared online. However, he may have been exaggerating the price. The extravagant cake was designed by Final Touch Cakes Nigeria. "This is a cake for the number one queen of luxury," the cake maker wrote on Instagram.

Several clips from the celebration have gone viral online, and people are reacting with shock and awe at the challenging cake design. "Best and most luxurious cake I’ve seen so far 😍," one Instagram user wrote. "Tell me you’re extra without telling me you’re extra 😂😍," a second person commented. One clip shows Bobrisky getting into the car-cake and pretending to drive it. There's no denying the talent and skill that goes into making a cake big enough for you to sit in it. However, some social media users claim that most of the cake is fake. The cake maker shared a video showing that it is very real.

Bobrisky's lavish birthday party comes a few weeks after she was released from prison. The 33-year-old was arrested earlier this year for throwing, also known as spraying, money into the air at a movie premiere. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused her of "abusing" the naira. Nigerian officials were accused of targeting her because she is a member of the LGBTQI community. According to Premium Times Nigeria, Bobrisky had no idea that what she was doing was illegal. Celebrities in America are famous for spraying money at guests at parties. But it is a big no-no in Nigeria. Bobrisky begged the court for leniency. "I am a social influencer with over five-million followers. I’m not aware of the law. I wish I could be given a second chance to use my platform to educate my followers about the spraying of Naira. I’ll not repeat this. I regret my actions, my lord. I’m a first-time offender," she told the judge. In April, she was sentenced to six months in prison with no option of paying a fine. She was released on August 5, just in time for her birthday on August 31.

