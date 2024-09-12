Student and teacher fight in classroom over a phone
Could things at schools get more disheartening than this?
A most unfortunate realisation has hit many in South Africa as a video of a teacher and a student brawl over a phone.
The video has been shared many times on social media, but South African politician and businessman Mmusi Maimane shared the one that grabbed our attention.
The video represents the complete downfall of our education system, and we have to agree that it raises major red flags regarding the relationship between our teachers and students.
Maimane wrote: "We have a serious discipline crisis in our schools. No student should ever lay their hands on a teacher. We cannot end up with a country where teachers teach from bulletproof windows."
The incident occurred last Monday, 2 September 2024, at HTS Welkom (Welkom Technical High School).
"According to an official media statement surrounding the incident, the physical fight occurred between a teacher and a Grade 8 learner at HTS Welkom. 'This is deeply concerning, and not only must it be frowned upon, but it must be condemned in the strongest possible terms,' said Free State Education MEC, Dr MJ Maboya." (Jacaranda FM)
In an article by the Citizen, the departmental spokesperson Howard Ndaba confirms the altercation occurred over a cellphone and also confirmed that the department has launched an investigation.
A video shows the teacher and learner fighting in class, scrambling for a phone after the teacher requested the learner to switch it off as it was disrupting the lesson. The department condemns any form of violence in schools, particularly in classrooms and in front of other learners. Classrooms are spaces dedicated to learning and teaching. We are investigating the circumstances and will act decisively to address the situation.
- Howard Ndaba
