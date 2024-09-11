Video of teacher demonstrating how to use a pad goes viral

Periods or menstruation is vaginal bleeding that occurs as part of a woman's monthly cycle.

It occurs when there is no pregnancy and shedding of blood and tissue from the lining of the uterus (womb) occurs.

It starts at around the the age of 12, although some girls might experience it from as early as nine years old. It is important to understand that our bodies are different and development occurs at different stages. Therefore, starting menstruation at an early age should not be something that is criticised.

From primary school, the South African school curriculum covers the teaching of menstruation.



One teacher's video has gone viral on TikTok and X (formerly known as Twitter).

The teacher, who goes by the name nontebekomahlang6 on TikTok, shared the video captioned, 'We had girls talk', followed by a heart emoji.

The video is shot in a classroom that has girls and boys and other educators.

The teacher starts by explaining that the purpose of her lesson is to teach the learners about menstrual hygiene.

She then takes out a pair of girl's underwear and a pad. She shows the learners how to put the pad on the underwear. She then lifts her skirt just above the knees and then wears the underwear to show how the pad should be when the underwear is worn.

The teacher then demonstrates to the learners how to remove a used pad by sitting on a small bucket which is meant to resemble a toilet. She explains that the reason they must sit on the toilet seat before removing the pad is so that the blood can flow into the toilet while they are changing the pad, instead of on the floor.

The teacher went on to demonstrate how to remove the pad in a manner that wouldn't cause a mess and explains to them the importance of throwing away the pad in a designated area.

The teacher also explains the importance of bathing properly and wearing clean underwear to avoid odour.

The video, shared four days ago, has already received more than 300,000 likes on TikTok, with many praising the teacher for the demonstration.

Other users criticised her as there were boys in the classroom, while others saw that as a good thing.

