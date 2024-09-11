'Hoya Hoya': South Africa's war cry gives us goosebumps

We were elated when we found out that a Durban school had reached international praise with their war cry six months ago when Drake reposted a video of Northwood Boys.

Now, MTN asked the young Wynberg Boys' High School men to create a war cry worthy of the long rivalry between the Springboks and the All Blacks. It is safe to say the boys did not disappoint.

As the Bokke picked up the Freedom Cup, there was a sense of everlasting pride that the war cry left in the air as the dust settled and we returned to our day-to-day lives. 'Hoya Hoya' will live on forever in our hearts...