 'Hoya Hoya': South Africa's war cry gives us goosebumps
Stream ECR
Stream EC Gold Donate

'Hoya Hoya': South Africa's war cry gives us goosebumps

Updated | By East Coast Breakfast

The energy and passion these high school boys deliver left us invigorated. 

Wynberg School boys standing on their sports grounds
Wynberg School boys standing on their sports grounds/Facebook Reel Screenshot/@MTN Rugby

We were elated when we found out that a Durban school had reached international praise with their war cry six months ago when Drake reposted a video of Northwood Boys

Now, MTN asked the young Wynberg Boys' High School men to create a war cry worthy of the long rivalry between the Springboks and the All Blacks. It is safe to say the boys did not disappoint. 

As the Bokke picked up the Freedom Cup, there was a sense of everlasting pride that the war cry left in the air as the dust settled and we returned to our day-to-day lives. 'Hoya Hoya' will live on forever in our hearts...

Read more: Rassie Erasmus shares how he used the ladies' toilet in Cape Town

Watch the video of the young men performing 'Hoya Hoya' and notice the goosebumps appear. 

Courtesy of X

Read more: 'I had to prove myself', says Kolisi after win against All Blacks

We are living through tough times, with many people feeling the pinch of the cost of living, but somehow, our Springboks unite the nation. 

It's as if their energy, teamwork, and spirit remind us to have hope. If anything, we are a country that stands on every piece of hope we can get. 

Watch a different perspective of the video - courtesy of TikTok

@leadingladyleyonie @Wynberg Boys' High School Kykhier ek love die vibe van die seuns...... Super opgewonde vir Saterdag #RugbySA #siyakolisi🇿🇦 #Warcry #WynbergBoys ♬ original sound - LeadingLadyLeyonie
East Coast Breakfast has a new web banner now.
Supplied

Follow us on social media: 

HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO

  1. Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
  2. Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
  3. Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836. 
  4. Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
  5. Listen to us on Amazon Alexa

Image Courtesy of Facebook

MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO

Springboks South Africa Bokke War cry School boys

Show's Stories

© 2024 Kagiso Media Ltd. All rights reserved.