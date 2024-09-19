'Shall I go inside'? Man has close encounter with bear after entering its den
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
We all know what happened to Goldilocks when the three bears returned home and found her relaxing in their bed. She went running for her life, but not this guy...
Serbian influencer Stefan Jankovich is known for pulling off crazy stunts, but this has to be the most spine-chilling video he has ever made.
The YouTuber had a close encounter with a bear in Bosnia after entering its den. After being amazed by how the den had been dug out, he decided to explore it.
"Shall I go inside? Do you think they will come in? It will eat me bro," he said before going inside.
A few moments later, an inquisitive bear returns to the den. Stefan comes face to face with the mammal when it starts sniffing around. At one point, the bear is just inches away from his face.
"Don't eat me, please," he said. Stefan seems a bit nervous but doesn't flinch. Stefan remains calm, unlike Goldilocks, who ran for the hills when the three bears caught her sleeping in their bed.
The bear eventually kicks him out of the den by pushing him towards the entrance.
Social media users told Stefan he was "playing with death".
"[A] grizzly is the one bear beside a polar bear that you don’t wanna mess with. They’ll both take you outta here quick," a woman commented under his Instagram video.
Some joked that Stefan had proved that the cameraman never died, while others teased that the bear probably identified as a puppy.
"That bear was way nicer to an intruder in his home than I was expecting," one Instagram user wrote. A second person commented: "If it’s brown, lay down; if it’s black, fight back; if it’s white, goodnight."
Some claimed the video was fake because there was no way the bear would not have attacked him.
"If this is real (it probably is not), he only lived because the bear wasn’t hungry, and by the size, the bear is still quite young, a teenager, and more curious than mad or hungry."
Stefan shared a much longer version of the video on YouTube, which shows him "hanging out" with two bears before entering the den.
They appear to be tame and are pretty comfortable with human interaction. According to Stefan, the man caring for the bears has known them since they were small. He allegedly saved them from certain death.
Another clip shows Stefan feeding one of the bears with a treat straight from his mouth!
His bear encounter was not incident-free, as one of the bears tried to "smack" him when he poked the animal jokingly.
Don't try this at home, folks.
