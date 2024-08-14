Dude, that thing's huge! Man smacks cookie-stealing bear
Updated | By Tamlyn Canham
A bear looking for the bare necessities - the simple bare necessities - had to run for its life after encountering a shovel-wielding human.
Most people's reactions to seeing a humongous brown bear are to either freeze in their tracks or run for their lives.
However, a man enjoying a picnic on the beach decided to take on the carnivorous mammal.
According to the New York Post, 18-year-old Derek 'Almost a Slayer of Bears' Sears was relaxing on Pope Beach in South Lake Tahoe, California, when the bear casually strolled up to their picnic spot.
Unlike Baloo, the human-loving bear from 'The Jungle Book', it was not looking to make friends. It was simply sniffing around for something to eat.
In a video captured by Derek, the bear can be seen getting its paws into a cooler box filled with drinks and helping itself to some cookies.
"Dude, that thing's huge!" he says in one part of the clip. Derek tries to scare off the bear by throwing a picnic chair at the fluffy, cuddly-looking but dangerous animal.
Unsurprisingly, the flimsy picnic chair did little to frighten the bear.
"Dude, it took my cookies!" Derek proclaims in the video as some of the men on the beach circle the bear.
One man, shovel in hand, is then seen squaring off with the animal.
"Bro is fighting a bear," Derek says as the man, standing inches away from the bear, hits the shovel on a tree in an attempt to chase it away.
The bear is undeterred. It moves towards the man, forcing him to smack the poor thing on its nose with the shovel.
"The dude just fought a bear, dude. Dude, I want my cookie," Derek says as the bear runs back into the nearby woods.
Dude, chill. Just be glad you left the beach in one piece thanks to a shovel-wielding man wearing boots on the beach!
Watch the intense encounter below.
Main image credit: iStock/Medusas Brother
