Nick Cannon reveals biggest regret after insuring manhood for $10-million

If you could insure one part of your body, which would you choose?

Nick Cannon's family jewels have been the subject of online discussions for several years, so it wasn't surprising when he revealed earlier this year that he insured his testicles for $10-million. That's a whopping R173-million! The father of 12, who welcomed five children in 2022 from five different women, opened up about his decision in a new interview with E! News. Nick revealed there is one thing he regrets not doing. He says he should have insured his manhood for much more money.



"[It] should've been $12-million, one for each kid," he said.

Celebrities who have insured their body parts The 43-year-old doesn't think it's weird to take out insurance on such an intimate body part. "You hear all these supermodels insuring their legs for millions of dollars, why shouldn't I insure my best assets. I gotta make sure my kids are taken care of when my manhood no longer works," he told E! News. Other celebrities who have insured their body parts include late music icon Tina Turner. She reportedly insured her legs for $3.2-million. "Sometimes I think I’m as famous for my legs as much as my voice,” she said in an interview. Jennifer Lopez is believed to have insured her famous derrière for $27-million. Heidi Klum, Rihanna, Dolly Parton, David Beckham, and America Ferrera have also insured some of their body parts.

Nick Cannon Children Nick Cannon has six baby mamas, including Grammy Award-winning singer Mariah Carey. The former husband and wife share 13-year-old twins, Monroe and Morrocan. Mariah reportedly insured her vocal cords and legs for a combined $70-million. Nick has three children - Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, and Rise Messiah - with Brittany Bell. He also has three kids with Abby De La Rosa, who have equally interesting names - Zion, Zillion, and Beautiful. Alyssa Scott is the mother of two of Nick's children - Zen and Halo. 'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi and model Lanisha Cole each have one child with Nick - Legendary Love and Onyx Ice. Nick has no plans to have more kids anytime soon, but he hasn't ruled out adding to his brood in the future. “God decides when we’re done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full. I’m so focused. I’m locked in. But when I’m 85, you never know. I might," he told Entertainment Tonight in February.



Every time TSR posts anything about Nick Cannon or them kids, they post this ‘family tree’ 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/mD7b0b3hX2 — Nicole ✨ (@BombshellCole) August 29, 2024

