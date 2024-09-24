Mom's 'Ferrari Fail' at Matric dance entrance

When you are cruising in and things don't go as you might've planned...the best antidote - is laughter.

Over and above Matric Dance outfits, we return to the topic of arrivals. What better way to make a statement than by providing an epic arrival or entrance? Matriculants from around South Africa have committed to sharing their wild entrances to their Matric Dances, and this year is no different. We saw a young woman from Sunford, Phoenix, Durban give everyone a scare with her arrival in a casket and a young man who arrived in a taxi also wowed his school peers. This time, it was a young lady from Hermanus, Western Cape, who was left laughing over her mother's failed Ferrari entrance that caught the attention of many online users.

In a series of three videos, we see a woman driving a Ferrari as a young woman, who we assume is her daughter, sitting on top of the back like a pageant queen in a parade. The mother looks cool and is in her element cruising with the Ferrari but then doesn't realise she is driving into the trench drain and then gets stuck there. The person videoing screams to warn her aunty - check out the video below - courtesy of TikTok. Please note that the video contains profanity and is not suitable for sensitive viewers.

After some inspection in the second video, we were not privy to see how they got the Ferrari off without damage. Perhaps it is better this was excluded because it might've upset the Ferrari fans. In the third video, we see everything go smoothly, but the matriculant sitting at the back of the convertible was not present. What we loved about this was that no one acted foolishly about the women's mistake, and it was all handled in good spirits (or so it seemed). Watch the second video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Watch the third video below - courtesy of TikTok.

Supplied

Image Courtesy of TikTok