Mom's 'Ferrari Fail' at Matric dance entrance
Updated | By East Coast Breakfast
When you are cruising in and things don't go as you might've planned...the best antidote - is laughter.
When you are cruising in and things don't go as you might've planned...the best antidote - is laughter.
Over and above Matric Dance outfits, we return to the topic of arrivals. What better way to make a statement than by providing an epic arrival or entrance?
Matriculants from around South Africa have committed to sharing their wild entrances to their Matric Dances, and this year is no different.
We saw a young woman from Sunford, Phoenix, Durban give everyone a scare with her arrival in a casket and a young man who arrived in a taxi also wowed his school peers.
This time, it was a young lady from Hermanus, Western Cape, who was left laughing over her mother's failed Ferrari entrance that caught the attention of many online users.
In a series of three videos, we see a woman driving a Ferrari as a young woman, who we assume is her daughter, sitting on top of the back like a pageant queen in a parade.
The mother looks cool and is in her element cruising with the Ferrari but then doesn't realise she is driving into the trench drain and then gets stuck there.
The person videoing screams to warn her aunty - check out the video below - courtesy of TikTok.
Please note that the video contains profanity and is not suitable for sensitive viewers.
@liana2taylor #matrix2024😩💕 #SAMA28 #fyp @Julia Smuts #ohfoktannietannie #whatanentrance #myspan #neveradullmomentwiththisone #beterashawktue #hermanus #hermies #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound - Liana Taylor
After some inspection in the second video, we were not privy to see how they got the Ferrari off without damage. Perhaps it is better this was excluded because it might've upset the Ferrari fans.
In the third video, we see everything go smoothly, but the matriculant sitting at the back of the convertible was not present. What we loved about this was that no one acted foolishly about the women's mistake, and it was all handled in good spirits (or so it seemed).
Watch the second video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@liana2taylor Part2 #matrix2024😩💕 #fyp #ohfoktannietannie #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fy #neveradullmomentwiththisone #hermanus #fypシ゚viral #beterashawktue @Julia Smuts ♬ original sound - Liana Taylor
Watch the third video below - courtesy of TikTok.
@liana2taylor Part3 #SAMA28 #matrix2024😩💕 #fyp #ohfoktannietannie #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fy #neveradullmomentwiththisone #hermanus #fypシ゚viral #beterashawktue #hermies #gooihomtanniegooihom ♬ original sound - Liana Taylor
Follow us on social media:
HOW TO LISTEN TO EAST COAST RADIO
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the FM (frequency modulation) spectrum between 94 and 95 FM on your radio.
- Listen live to ECR by clicking here or download the ECR App (iOS/Android).
- Listen to East Coast Radio on the DStv audio bouquet, channel 836.
- Switch to the audio bouquet on your Openview decoder and browse to channel 606
- Listen to us on Amazon Alexa.
Image Courtesy of TikTok
MORE ON EAST COAST RADIO
Show's Stories
-
Danny Guselli tells us more about his heritage
"My favourite food in the whole world is...."
Can you guess what Danny G...Danny Guselli 6 hours ago
-
South Africa's youngest Safari guide breaks our heritage down for us
This kid is the cutest, and we love how she broke down all the reasons t...Carol Ofori 6 hours ago